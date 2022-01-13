FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has pitched sweeping budget proposals Thursday evening to bolster the state’s competitiveness.
Gov. Andy Beshear is calling for more spending on economic development, social services and education. That includes his proposal for state-backed universal preschool.
Beshear says the state should seize opportunities created by revenue surpluses. He says Kentucky should add nearly $2 billion for education, raise state workers’ pay, prepare more industrial development sites and offer preschool for every 4-year-old.
Beshear presented his budget plans in a Thursday night speech to lawmakers. His proposals could clash with Republican plans to capitalize on excess revenues by revamping the tax code.
GOP lawmakers have House and Senate supermajorities and will have the final say on tax-and-spend matters.
House Republicans filed their own budget bill last week that calls for less state spending than Beshear proposed. And House Speaker David Osborne said this week that Kentucky has a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to modernize its tax system though he didn’t offer any details. In an appearance on Kentucky Educational Television, Osborne said the House plans to accelerate budget work to allow time to tackle the complexities of tax legislation during the 60-day session.
The governor said Thursday that a tax code overhaul is unnecessary and could be disruptive.
More details: https://bit.ly/3zYtd5d
Download the document below to read the executive budget summery the governor released Thursday afternoon.