FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has taken action to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to possess small amounts of medical marijuana purchased in another state.
The Democratic governor signed an executive order Tuesday to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis. But he says it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval.
Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the action reflects the governor’s approach to governing. He says Beshear likes to rule "by decree instead of by the law.”
Beshear’s order takes effect Jan. 1. It would allow allow the possession provided the medical cannabis is legally purchased.