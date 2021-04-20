MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden says the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd "can be a giant step forward" for the nation in the fight against systemic racism.
MORE DETAILS: Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges in death of George Floyd
Biden spoke from the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, with the pair calling for Congress to act swiftly to address policing reform.
"It's not enough," Biden said of the verdict.
"We can't stop here." Harris said. "A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice."
Before delivering those remarks Tuesday evening, telephoned Floyd's family, telling them "Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice." He added, "We're all so relieved."
Biden said he hoped the verdict would give momentum to congressional police reform efforts.