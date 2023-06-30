Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks after the Supreme Court struck down his administration's plan for student loan debt forgiveness. NBC News is expected to provide a live special report staring around 2:30 p.m.
(NBC News) — Delivering remarks after the Supreme Court struck down his plan for student loan debt forgiveness, President Joe Biden outlined how his administration plans to respond.
RELATED: Supreme Court blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness program
Biden said new policies will require student loan borrowers to pay a lower percentage of their income. As NBC News reports, borrowers could previously be required to pay up to 10% of their disposable income toward their loans, and that will be lowered to 5% going forward.
The president also said he will create a temporary yearlong student loan forbearance program. While the pause on payments will end, NBC News reports that Biden said borrowers who miss payments won't be subject to penalties or be reported to credit agencies during the yearlong program.
During the speech, Biden condemned the Supreme Court's decision, and said Republican officials stepped in, "literally snatching from the hands of millions of Americans thousands of dollars in student debt relief that was about to change their lives."
The president said his administration's path forward aims to provide relief to as many borrowers as possible, and the plan will be consistent with the court's ruling.