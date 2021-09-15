(NBC News) — Watch live coverage of President Joe Biden delivering remarks about a national security initiative.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is joining a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities. It's a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations.
Biden, as well Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, delivered remarks during a joint virtual event Wednesday detailing the new alliance, to be called AUKUS.
The new security alliance is likely to be seen as a provocative move by China.