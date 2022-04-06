WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The US imposed a new round of economic sanctions on Russia Wednesday, including on the adult children of President Vladimir Putin, in response to new accusations he committed war crimes in Ukraine.
"And I'm sure you've seen the pictures from Bucha and just outside of Kyiv — bodies left in streets as Russian troops withdraw. Some shot in the back of head with hands tied behind their backs. Civilians executed in cold blood. Bodies dumped into mass graves. A sense of brutality and humanity left for all the world to see unapologetically. There is nothing less happening than major war crimes,” Biden said. “Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators accountable. And together with our allies and our partners, we're going to keep raising the economic cost and ratchet up the pain for Putin and further increase Russia’s economic isolation.”
The US and allies in Europe have already imposed a series of sanctions, including limiting Russian imports and largely cutting the nation off from the international financial system.
"Folks, the steps we've already taken are predicted to shrink Russia’s gross domestic product by double-digits this year alone. Just in one year, our sanctions are likely to wipe out the last 15 years of Russia's economic gains,” Biden said.
“And because we've cut Russia off from importing technologies like semiconductors and encryption security and critical components of quantum technology that they need to compete in the 21st century, we're going to stifle Russia’s ability and its economy to grow for years to come,” the president said.
European allies are also expected to announce new sanctions.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday the US will prohibit any new investments in the Russian federation.
“Folks, this is the United States. And we're taking additional steps in lockstep with our allies and partners to raise the economic pressure on Putin. First, the United States will impose full blocking sanctions on Sberank, by far the largest financial institution in Russia, and Alpha bank, its largest private bank,” Biden said. “We're locking down any accounts, any funds that those banks hold in the United States. They'll not be able to touch any of their money. They'll not be able to do any business here. And second, I'm going to sign an executive order that is going to ban any new US investment in Russia.”
Many major US-based corporations, including Starbucks and McDonald’s, announced they were withdrawing or limiting their operations in Russia after the country launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.