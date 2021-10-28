Watch President Joe Biden speak about his Build Back Better agenda and the new framework for the social spending bill has has pitched to Democrats in congress.
WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on social spending bill
- Evan Beebe
-
- Updated
Evan Beebe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
62°F
Cloudy
62°F / 53°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky school's homecoming event with scantily clad students and lap dances leads to disciplinary action
- Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19
- Marshall County School superintendent releases statement about Sadie Hawkins dance incident
- Kentucky State Police: 5-month-old baby found dead in Trigg County
- Biden expects to win full Democratic support for new proposal on sweeping spending package
- Police: Engagement notice led woman to kill ex's fiancée
- Paducah Police seeking publics help in identifying credit card thief
- State police investigating alleged inmate attack, deputy-involved shooting at Mt. Vernon, Illinois, courthouse
- Paducahans asked to move mailboxes concerned they could be damage in winter weather
- Calloway County woman arrested on murder charges
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.