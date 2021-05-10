WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Joe Biden said his economic plan is working, but that he never promised an easy rebound from the loss of 22 million jobs during the pandemic.
“Remember, 22 million Americans lost their jobs in this pandemic. So, some months we'll exceed expectations, others we'll fall short. The question is: What is the trend line? Are we headed in the right direction? Are we taking the right steps to keep it going? And the answer clearly is yes,” Biden said.
Biden spoke again on the subject of job creation after Friday’s April employment report showed growth, but short of most expectations.
The president also took on criticism that federal unemployment benefits are making it harder for business owners to find willing workers.
“I know there's been a lot of discussion since Friday's report that people are being paid to stay home, rather than go to work. Well we don't see much evidence of that,” Biden said.
The president said: "I think that people who claim Americans won't work even if they find a good and fair opportunity underestimate the American people. So we'll insist that the law is followed with respect to benefits.”
Biden said the law is clear: People can’t turn down appropriate jobs and stay on unemployment.
“If you're receiving unemployment benefits and you're offered a suitable job, you can't refuse that job and just keep getting the unemployment benefits,” Biden said.
But he argues it's no reason to criticize the benefit, which is helping millions of families who have lost jobs with food and housing.
“Let's not take our eye off the ball,” Biden said. “Families who are just trying to put food on the table, keep a roof over their head, they aren't the problem. We need to stay focused on the real problems in front of us: beating this pandemic and creating jobs.”