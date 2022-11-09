WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that his Democratic Party “had a strong night” in the midterm elections. But he also is acknowledging that many remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction.
He said Wednesday, that ”The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated. I get it.”
Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress. But Biden pledged to stay the course on his agenda, predicting the results will vindicate his choices.
He questioned whether Americans really want the major changes some Republicans are calling for — such as debate and votes on whether to continue Social Security or Medicare.”
During a news conference at the White House, Biden was also asked about WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains imprisoned in Russia.
Biden says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate Griner's release now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. The president spoke hours after Griner's lawyers revealed she had been sent to a penal colony to serve her sentence for drug possession. U.S. officials have for months tried to negotiate the release of Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan, but there have been no overt signs of progress.