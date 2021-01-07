WATCH: Biden Introduces Justice Department Nominees NBC Jan 7, 2021 Jan 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (NBC) — President-elect Joe Biden is giving remarks about Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol and is also announcing his Justice Department team. He is expected to start speaking at 12:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Executive Branch Of The United States Government Joe Biden Joe Biden 2020 Presidential Campaign Presidential Transition Of Joe Biden President Department Of Justice Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 38°F Mostly Cloudy 38°F / 34°F Photo Galleries Weather Window Photos Dog Walking Weather Photos Local seniors opening your cards of comfort Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesIllinois State Police respond to threat at Du Quoin headquartersPresident Trump releases statement after Congress certifies election resultsCrash involving two semitrailers results in death in Ballard CountyWashington D.C. Metro PD releases photos of people they want to identify; FBI seeks tips about Capitol riotNew Illinois congresswoman: 'Hitler was right on one thing'Brookport, Illinois, water system to be cut off for 8 hours a day for next weekWATCH LIVE: House Speaker Pelosi holds briefing at U.S. CapitolThe Latest: Schumer urges Cabinet to oust TrumpElaine Chao resigns as transportation secretary in wake of riotFacebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.