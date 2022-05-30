ARLINGTON, VA (NBC News) — President Joe Biden marked Memorial Day with a somber wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
The president was joined at the wreath-laying by Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley. Biden then made his way to the Memorial Amphitheater at the cemetery, where he talked about the price of freedom.
May 30 also marks the anniversary of the death of Biden’s son, Beau Biden, and the president spoke of the pain of loss families feel after a loved one who served our country passes away.
"Memorial Day is always a day where pain and pride are mixed together. We all know it sitting here,” Biden said. “Jill and I know it. Today's the day our son died. Folks, for those who've lost a loved one to the service of our country, if your loved one is missing or unaccounted for, I know the ceremonies reopen that black hole in the center of your chest. It just pulls you in, suffocates you.”
Biden’s son did not die while serving, but the president has said he believes the cancer that ultimately claimed his son’s life may have been caused by burn pits he was exposed to while in Iraq.
“Seven years ago today, our son, Maj. Beau Biden, took his last breath at Walter Reed. A major in the Delaware Army National Guard, he insisted on deploying to Iraq with his unit for a year when he was Attorney General. Came home a decorated soldier,” Biden said. “He didn't die in the line of duty. He came home from Iraq with cancer. It was horrific cancer that stole us from him, stole him from us.”
Even so, Biden said, Memorial Day fills him with memories of his son.
“I see him not as it was the last time I held his hand, but the day I pinned his bars on him as a second lieutenant. I see him with me down at the Delaware Memorial Bridge, hugging all the gold star families. Days like this bring back before your eyes their smile and their laugh. The last conversation you had,” Biden said.
He said those memories can be overwhelming for families of service members who’ve died.
“But, for so many of you, as it is with Jill and me, the hurt is wrapped around the knowledge that your loved one was part of something bigger, bigger than any of us,” Biden said. “They chose a life of purpose. It sounds corny, like a Memorial Day speech, but I mean it from the bottom of my heart. They chose a life of purpose. They had a mission. Above all, they believed in duty. They believed in honor. They believed in their country, and still today we are free because they were brave.”
“We live by the light of the flame of liberty that they kept burning, and so part of them it's still with us no matter how long ago we lost them. As hard as it is for many to believe, especially those whose loss is still raw, I promise you the day will come when the memory of your loved one, your patriot will bring a smile to your lip before it brings a tear to your eye. That's when you know you're going to make it.”
Biden concluded his remarks with a prayer.
"May God bring comfort to all those who mourn. May God bless our gold star families and survivors, and please, God, protect our troops. God bless America and all of you,” the president said.