(NBC News) — Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks regarding additional aid to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Congress for help directly Wednesday morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In announcing a new $800 million package in military aid to Ukraine, President Joe Biden said the United States and its allies are determined to "make Putin pay the price, weaken his position while strengthening the hand of the Ukrainians on the battlefield at the negotiating table."
Biden signed legislation providing the assistance shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went before the U.S. Congress via video and pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia.
Biden's package includes more drones, anti-armor and anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.
The U.S. has put together $2 billion in military and humanitarian aid since Biden took office more than a year ago. About $1 billion in aid has been sent in just the last week.
"This could be a long and difficult battle, but the American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin's immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations," Biden said.
"We are united in our abhorrence of Putin's depraved onslaught."
Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow’s forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistancethat has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.
The fighting has sent more than 3 million people fleeing Ukraine, by the United Nations' estimate. The U.N. reported that over 700 civilians have been confirmed killed but that the real number is higher.