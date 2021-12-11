Watch live coverage of President Biden as he holds a press conference on the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the midwest.
- Crews working to free people who may be trapped after Mayfield candle factory
- Tracking storm damage with Local 6 Facebook users
- Tracking power outages in the Local 6 area
- GALLERY: Daytime look at the damage from downtown Mayfield
- Mayfield residents seeking shelter can go to Mayfield High School, Fire Station 1, EMA says
- Beshear: Dozens lost at Mayfield Consumer Products
- Kentucky State Police responding as tornado, storms impact west Kentucky
- Powerful storm rolls across central US, unleashing at least 19 tornadoes
- KYTC provides update of roads closed due to storm damage
- At least 70 feared dead in Kentucky alone, governor says, after tornadoes hit central and southern US
