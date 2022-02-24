Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah, Cairo and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rising levels on the Ohio River into next week. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 43.0 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional ice accumulations from one tenth to one quarter of an inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet accumulation expected today. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky including the Land between the Lakes region, and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will slowly rise above freezing from east to west across the warned area today, except for those areas from southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. The best chances for seeing significant icing are expected to remain along and west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&