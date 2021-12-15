DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — President Joe Biden has approved a request from Gov. Andy Beshear for the federal government to cover 100% of the cost of emergency cleanup and recovery work after tornadoes and severe storms ripped through western Kentucky Friday night into the small hours Saturday morning.
Biden announced the funding while delivering remarks in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon.
"The government's going to cover 100% of the cost — 100% of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work," Biden said, "And it includes debris removal, cost of overtime and law enforcement, emergency service personnel and shelter, and that will get you through."
Biden toured the storm damage in multiple communities Wednesday.
He landed in Kentucky at Fort Campbell around 10 a.m., where he was greeted by Gov. Andy Beshear.
From there, he headed to Mayfield. He arrived there at about 10:45 a.m. He and the governor were greeted by military personnel and Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan.
Biden, Beshear and O'Nan talked for a few minutes before heading out to a briefing with local leaders in Mayfield. At that meeting, the president had high praise for west Kentucky residents.
"The main thing I want to say is I'm amazed. I have been speaking with my FEMA people, folks, and my homeland security (asking) 'What is the most impressive thing you have seen? and I start off thinking in damage. And they say: The way you all come together, the way people just come out of nowhere to help as a community, and that's what we are supposed to be doing. That's how America is supposed to be," Biden said.
Biden arrived in Dawson Springs after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The president delivered his remarks around 3 p.m., and he's preparing to depart from Princeton as of about 4:24 p.m.