WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday to award four congressional gold medals to US Capitol police and others.
Thursday afternoon in the White House Rose Garden, Biden signed HR 3325.
He was flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Roy Blunt, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, officers and their families.
The measure awards four congressional gold medals to the US Capitol Police and those who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6.
"My fellow Americans, let's remember what this is all about,” Biden said before signing the measure. “It was a violent attempt to overturn the will of the American people, to seek power at all cost, to replace the ballot with brute force — to destroy, not to build."
Biden said the medals will be housed in four locations.
“Two medals will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Police Department and the Washington, D.C., Metro Police Department, so that every morning the officers walk by seeing those medals and remember the heroism of their colleagues and the importance of their work,” Biden said. "The third medal will be displayed at the Smithsonian Museum with a plaque honoring all law enforcement who protected the Capitol on January 6th, so all visitors can understand what happened that day."
The fourth medal and a plaque will be displayed inside the US Capitol.