Watch as President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs a law ending the forced arbitration of sexual misconduct cases.
The House and Senate passed the bipartisan legislation last month.
The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Harassment Act bans forced arbitration in cases involving sexual misconduct. It allows victims to bring their disputes up in federal, tribal or state courts.
MORE DETAILS: Senate passes sweeping overhaul of workplace sexual misconduct law
Biden is set to sign the act into law around 4 p.m. CT.