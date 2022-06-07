WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a series of bills to provide veterans with better access to health care.
"Last week we commemorated Memorial Day and a reminder that our veterans and our military families represent the best of America. We can never fully repay the debt to all of you, but I promise that my administration will always have your back,” Biden said, before signing the nine bipartisan bills into law.
“I made that commitment when I ran, and I commit that now,” the president continued. “And the men and women sitting before me made that commitment. We mean it. This is something we Bidens take personally. Every veteran and family member of a veteran who serves has made our lives our liberty and our very nation possible. We owe you. We owe you, and we thank you. "
One bill is designed to ensure veterans who served near burn pits have access to preventive care and requires the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct breast cancer screenings on women exposed to toxic materials.
The package of legislation also includes a bill to compensate veterans who developed cancer and other medical conditions from World War II era nuclear programs.