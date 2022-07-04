(NBC News) — Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden hosts a Fourth of July event with military families and delivers remarks celebrating Independence Day.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted a group of veterans and other guests at the White House on Monday to honor Independence Day.
In his speech, he referred to the shooting at a 4th of July parade earlier in the day in the state of Illinois.
"You all heard what happened today. But each day we are reminded there's nothing guaranteed about our democracy. Nothing guaranteed about our way of life," Biden said.
In a statement released Monday, the president said the following:
"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time. Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.
"I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."
Speaking to military families during the White House event, Biden said Americans have to fight for democracy. "We have to fight for it, defend it and earn it by voting," Biden said. "To refine, evolve and extend the calling of America to move forward boldly and unafraid and this day reminds of what brought us together long ago. What binds us still. At our best what we strive for: It's we, the people. Not a hollow phrase in America. We the people doing all we can to ensure that the idea of America, the cause of freedom and justice and equality, does more than survive the divisions of our time, but that it shines like the sun to light up the future of our world."
A gunman on a rooftop had opened fire during the parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, Monday morning. He killed at least six people and wounded 24.
The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area. But, authorities announced Monday night that a person of interest was taken into custody. That individual, 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, was arrested near Lake Forest, Illinois, after authorities say he led officers on a brief chase.
