Watch as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on access to health care for veterans affected by military environmental exposures, such as burn pits, during a visit to Texas.
President Joe Biden spoke to veterans in Texas on Tuesday to highlight access to health care for those who've served our country.
"Every single solitary veteran deserves to be treated with dignity. You shouldn't have to ask for a damn thing. Shouldn't be 'Can you help me? I've got a problem.' We should say 'How can we help?'" Biden said during his remarks.
The president also got a demonstration of some high tech equipment helping injured veterans, including an exoskeleton that has helped many take their first steps since being injured and an advance wheel chair that allows the rider to rise to eye level with someone standing straight up.
In his remarks, the president touted his administration’s efforts to expand the care that veterans are eligible for and discussed care for service members affected by environmental exposures.
"We've increased funding from VA Research to study the health effects of toxic exposure in the military. We're speeding up the process to identify and address adverse impacts of military-related environmental exposure. We're following the science in every case, but we're also not going to force veterans to suffer in limbo for decades. If the science is — even if it's evenly divided — when the evidence doesn't give a clear answer one way or another, the decision we should favor is caring for our veterans while we continue to learn more. Not waiting."
The president discussed one of those environmental exposures during his State of the Union address last week — burn pits service members were exposed to in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"I've been in and out of in Iraq and Afghanistan over 40 times. These burn pits that incinerate waste — the waste of war — medical and hazardous material, jet fuel and so much more. And they come home, many of the world's fittest and best trained warriors in the world, never the same. Headaches, numbness, dizziness a cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin," Biden said during the State of the Union. "And I know. One of those soldiers was my son, Maj. Beau Biden."
Biden said he doesn't know for certain whether burn pits his son was near in Iraq and Kosovo caused his son's cancer, but the president said "I'm committed to finding out everything we can," and committed to families of other service
members affected by toxic exposures during their service.