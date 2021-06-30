ELKINS PARK, PA (WCAU) — Bill Cosby is back at his Pennsylvania home after being released from prison Wednesday.
Cosby made an appearance for the cameras outside his home, but only his attorneys spoke.
They praised the decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacating Cosby’s 2018 aggravated indecent assault conviction.
The court said Cosby was denied protection against self-incrimination.
Cosby's prosecution was a key moment in the Me Too movement, as dozens of women came forward with similar accusations.
Cosby has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
In a statement, the Montgomery County district attorney called Cosby's release "a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime"