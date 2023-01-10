CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to amend the city's ordinance on disorderly conduct in an effort to protect patients and staff going into and out of medical facilities that provide abortion services, and other health care facilities.
The amendment council members voted in favor of centers around the type of conduct allowed within a 100-foot radius of entrances of hospitals, medical clinics and other health care facilities. A previous version of the amendment specified a radius of 50 feet, but council members expanded that to 100 feet before voting in favor of the change.
Within that specific area, people could be charged with disorderly conduct if they knowingly come within 8 feet of an individual without their consent to hand them a leaflet or handbill, display a sign to them or engage in "oral protest, education, or counseling with such other person in the public way."
People could also be charged if they use force, threats or physical obstruction to injure, intimidate or interfere or attempt to injure, intimidate or interfere will anyone entering or leaving a health care facility.
The ordinance to amend the city code of ordinances says the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2022 decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health — which overturned the federal right to abortion, leaving abortion rights up to each state — and the subsequent rise in media and political attention to the issue led to "an increase in activism and opposition from groups opposing abortion access."
It notes that the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act "prohibits intentional property damage and the use of force or threat of force to injure, intimidate, or interfere with someone entering a healthcare facility."
Additionally, the ordinance says clinical staff at women's reproductive health care providers and their patients have reported "frequent acts of intimidation, threats, and interference from individuals protesting abortion access and services," and that the city finds it necessary to provide more protection for people seeking health care services, including abortion services and other reproductive health care, to keep those patients safe.
In an email to Local 6, Melissa Barreca, a spokesperson for the anti-abortion group Coalition Life, claims the amendment "could have far-reaching unintended consequences." Coalition Life engages in the type of conduct described in the amendment. According to the organization's website, it organizes volunteers to stand on sidewalks in front of clinics offering abortion services to try to "counsel" women against having abortions.
During the meeting, city leaders clarified that the amendment does not only protect people at clinics that provide abortion services, and it does not only limit the actions of anti-abortion protesters.
Regarding the change from a 50-foot radius to a 100-foot radius, City Attorney Jaime Snyder said that standard is in keeping with the Supreme Court's 2000 decision in Hill v. Colorado. That decision found that a Colorado law imposing the same restriction in Carbondale's ordinance amendment did not violate the First Amendment.
"This still allows the protesters or demonstrators or educators to be within the public right of way, doesn't prohibit that. It just means, at 100 feet, you can't approach somebody to give them information without them positively saying 'Yes, you can approach me.' So, this doesn't stop anybody's ability to speak or to demonstrate or to provide educational material. It just says you can't approach somebody without their consent," Snyder said.
Download this document to read the ordinance. The earlier version of the amendment is listed under paragraph H of Exhibit A.
Download this document to read the meeting agenda for Jan. 10, 2023.