TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A Coast Guard official is providing an update on efforts to free the American Jazz. The riverboat has been stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley for more than 48 hours.
At last update, the Coast Guard has not yet removed passengers from the riverboat.
Earlier Friday morning, American Cruise Lines said work is progressing to lift American Jazz off the sandbar, but it is taking longer than expected. The company said when the guests are able to get off the boat, they will be taken to Nashville.
American Cruise Lines says the vessel was not damaged when it became stuck on the sandbar.
A safety and security zone has been established around the boat to prevent barges and other vessels from getting too close to the riverboat.