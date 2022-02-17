BEIJING — Freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who is from San Francisco, California, but is competing for China in the 2022 Winter Olympics, won gold in the women’s freeski halfpipe final with a score of 95.25 on her second run.
Gu is the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Olympics as she won gold in halfpipe and big air and silver in slopestyle.
She's the first athlete to win three medals in three different freestyle skiing disciplines. China had never won a medal in any of those three disciplines before Beijing.
After winning gold, Gu said: “From the Opening Ceremony until tomorrow I have had no days off. I'm skiing every single day. I'm competing every single day of three events — the only person who's made finals in all three events. It's definitely not easy, but I ran a half-marathon every week over the summer to prepare."
