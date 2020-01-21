NOTE: The livestream has ended. Thank you for watching. A recording of the panel discussion has been added to this story.
PADUCAH — How much do you know about the First Amendment to the Constitution? The amendment and the rights it protects are the subject of a panel discussion going on Tuesday night at the Carson Center in Paducah.
It's part of the Carson Center's NEA Big Read Paducah program, which celebrates "Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury. The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read provides funding to support community reading programs.
During the panel discussion, which is being held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Carson Center's Myre River Room, retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham local media professionals will talk about the First Amendment, freedom of the press, open records and meetings laws and your right to know. They'll also answer questions from the audience. Local 6 will stream the discussion live for those who cannot make it out to the Carson Center.
In addition to Cunningham, panelists will include WKMS News Director Chad Lampe, Paducah Sun Publisher and WPSD General Manager Bill Evans, WPSD News Director Perry Boxx, WPSD anchors Todd Faulkner and Jennifer Horbelt and WPSD reporter Shamarria Morrison.
For more information about the Carson Center's NEA Big Read Events, visit thecarsoncenter.org/nea-big-read.
For more information about the NEA Big Read, click here and click here.