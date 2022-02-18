It's a great Friday night to stay in and watch the Olympics!
Here’s a look at the action you won't want to miss coming up on Local 6.
After finishing 1-2 in the monobob, Americans Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor both begin their quest for gold in the two-woman event.
And Nevada's David Wise is in search of a third straight Olympic gold in the free ski halfpipe, where 2018 silver medalist Alex Ferreira of Aspen, Colorado, is a contender as well.
We'll have that for you live, plus the pairs' short program in figure skating and the team event in alpine skiing as the Winter Olympics continues on NBC.
Here's tonight's schedule (all times Central):
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7 p.m.
7:20 p.m.
Bobsled
Two-Woman 2nd Run
7:25 p.m.
7:50 p.m.
Figure Skating
Pairs Short Program
7:55 p.m.
8:50 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing
M Freeski Halfpipe Final
LIVE
9 p.m.
10 p.m.
Figure Skating
Pairs Short Program
Want to stream tonight's prime time Olympics coverage online? Click here.