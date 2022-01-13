Gov. Andy Beshear is delivering his budget address before the Kentucky General Assembly at 6 p.m. CT Thursday. You can watch the governor's speech live right here and on our Facebook fan page.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor pitched sweeping budget proposals to bolster the state’s competitiveness. Gov. Andy Beshear is calling for more spending on economic development, social services and education.
That includes his proposal for state-backed universal preschool.
Beshear says the state should seize opportunities created by revenue surpluses.
He says Kentucky should add nearly $2 billion for education, raise state workers’ pay, prepare more industrial development sites and offer preschool for every 4-year-old.
Beshear discussed his plan Thursday before giving his budget speech to lawmakers. His proposals could clash with Republican plans to capitalize on excess revenues by revamping the tax code.
