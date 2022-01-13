Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... A wintry mix is expected to overspread most of the region Friday night and sag southward Saturday. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, but will likely be cool enough for much of this to fall as snow. If any roads become slick, it will likely be untreated roads mainly along and north of Interstate 64. Saturday night the mix will quickly transition to all snow over southeast Missouri and west Kentucky, while the remainder of the region dries out. Some accumulations and travel issues cannot be ruled out, but there is increasing confidence that any significant snowfall will be limited to those areas near the Arkansas and Tennessee borders. Please stay tuned to the latest forecast updates for this potential winter storm.