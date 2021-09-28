FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear Ford Motor Company Executive Chair Bill Ford, CEO Jim Farley, SK Innovation executive Dong-Seob Jee and other Kentucky leaders are celebrating the two companies' project to build two electric battery plants in Hardin County, Kentucky.
The $5.8 billion investment in Kentucky will create two factories in Glendale, Kentucky. The project also includes a $5.6 billion development project near Memphis, Tennessee. The two locations combined are expected to create 10,800 jobs, including 5,000 jobs in Kentucky and 5,800 jobs in Tennessee.
The Kentucky factories will produce batteries for the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles, Ford announced Monday. The Tennessee complex will build electric F-Series pickup trucks and advanced batteries. Ford said the facilities are part of its plans to "make the largest ever U.S. investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
Beshear on Monday said the twin factories in Glendale represent "the single largest investment in the history of our state."
