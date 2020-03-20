FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is providing an update on the novel coronavirus disease in Kentucky and the state's ongoing response.
Beshear says there are now 63 total COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Friday morning, the Calloway County Health Department confirmed the county's first case of COVID-19. Beshear says that individual is a 28-year-old male.
Two other COVID-19 cases were previously confirmed in western Kentucky: A 61-year-old female from Christian County and a 69-year-old male from Lyon County.
Beshear also says he is telling school district superintendents to to suspend all in-person classes through April 20.
