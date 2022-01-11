FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed pumping money into developing new industrial development sites and building an Appalachian research center to promote agritech.
The governor says he wants to invest $200 million to maintain and upgrade the state parks system.
And he proposed tapping $250 million from the state General Fund to support three massive infrastructure projects. Those projects are widening the Mountain Parkway and building two Ohio River bridges — one in western Kentucky and the other in northern Kentucky.
Beshear revealed the proposals Tuesday.
The Democratic governor will have to sell his plan to the Republican-led legislature.
