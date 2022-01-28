MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined local leaders from three west Kentucky counties Friday afternoon to announce millions of dollars for water and sewer projects.
At the McCracken County Courthouse, Beshear announced a total of $3,846,245 for water utility improvement projects in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties as part of the Cleaner Water Program. The $250 million program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
In McCracken County, more than $1.2 million will be used to replace about 30,000 feet of deteriorating water line in Paducah's Midtown neighborhood. The governor's office says that includes all valves, hydrants, meters and service lines in the project area. The project will also replace water mains that are essential for daily operation of Baptist Health Paducah's medical complex, the governor's office says.
Beshear also announced a total of $571,090 to improve the wastewater system for the city of Hardin in Marshall County. The governor's office says that project will center on wet-weather surveys and the performance of main and lateral lines. The survey results will "lead to project to remove excess levels of infiltration and inflow, which are overloading the city's wastewater treatment plant," the governor's office says in a news release.
Additionally, the Lyon County Water District was awarded $100,507 to replace water lines that are too small and extend existing lines to help improve water pressure and water quality. New hydrants will be installed as well.
These are not the only projects receiving funding. The table in the document below outlines all the projects in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken counties receiving funding and what the money will be used for.
The projects were awarded the funding after the Pennyrile Area Development District — which includes Lyon County — and the Purchase Area Development District — which includes Marshall and McCracken counties — submitted funding requests to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, which administers the Cleaner Water Program funding.