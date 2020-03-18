BREAKING: Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases to 35. The new case is a Franklin County man in his 60s.
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is providing an update on novel coronavirus in the state. Beshear is speaking in the Capitol in Frankfort.
Beshear said three new cases have been confirmed in Kentucky. Those cases are an 8-month-old child in Jefferson County, an 88-year-old woman in Bourbon County and another female in Jefferson County.
Then, as the governor was speaking, he received an update that there are five more cases in the state, which brings the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 34. Beshear said the new cases have been reported in Warren and Kenton counties.
The governor on Tuesday announced the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky had risen to 26, including one case in Lyon County. A 27th case was also reported in the state, but Beshear said that person is actually a New York state resident. Judge Executive Wade White told Local 6 the Lyon County patient is a 69-year-old man who is isolated at home and is doing well.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities.
To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.