Watch Gov. Andy Beshear update Kentuckians on tornado damage across the commonwealth and the state’s response.
WATCH: Gov. Beshear provides storm damage update
- Evan Beebe
-
- Updated
Evan Beebe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
55°F
Sunny
55°F / 30°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Spokesperson for candle factory says 102 workers accounted for, including 94 alive; Beshear says state hasn't verified that information
- Rescue mission continues at candle factory in Mayfield
- Amish community in need after four members of the same family perish in the storm
- LIST: Shelters and donation sites in the Local 6 area following the devastating storms
- A look at storm damage in Dawson Springs, Princeton and Cayce, Kentucky
- LIST: School closures in the Local 6 area
- 'We are all in shock': Paducah Mayor Bray releases statement after devastating tornadoes
- Before-and-after images show scale of tornadoes' devastation
- Woman comes home to find dog 'miraculously' alive
- 'When the other networks go, we're going to remain,' Local 6 Vice President and General Manager Bill Evans tells CNN
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.