Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear returned to western Kentucky Wednesday.
The Governor was helping out with the first lady's toy giveaway efforts in Hardin. Beshear also stopped at Kenlake State Park to meet tornado survivors.
"Moving from making sure people have enough water, to what does our town look like moving forward?" said Gov. Beshear. "Moving from the destruction to the rebuilding. So every day that we put one foot in front of the other is a little more hopeful than the last day we lived through."
Gov. Beshear added that the death toll has not risen from 76, and is hopeful about the future despite the long recovery efforts ahead.