FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear was in eastern Kentucky Tuesday to provide an update on flood damage in the area.
Beshear spoke from the city hall in Hazard, Kentucky, joined by senior advisor Rocky Adkins, Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini.
"After the recent, devastating storms, we’ve traveled the commonwealth to see the destruction firsthand and to let our neighbors know that we are here for you and are working to provide relief," Beshear said. "We are applying for two federal disaster declarations – one for ice storm damage and one for flooding damage. If your home or other property was lost or damaged, please take photos; document it. This will help make our applications stronger and bring more help back to the commonwealth."
Federal Emergency Management Agency crews are in Kentucky assessing damage from the recent ice storm and flooding. The Murray-Calloway County area saw major damage. Eighty-six roads need repairs in the county, and leaders estimate the cost will be $3 million to $5 million.
Both the ice storm last month and the flooding the followed have cost the state more than $40 million.
Communities in eastern Kentucky have been seriously impacted as well.
Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander thanked Beshear and his team for their help. "This is their second trip to eastern Kentucky following the storms, and it’s uplifting to know he and his team are looking out for us as we recover," Alexander said.
Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini also shared his appreciation. "We hope to work with the state for assistance with damaged roads and other infrastructure, as well as individual assistance for homeowners and businesses that have been affected by the worst flooding this area has seen in years," Mobelini said.
Kentuckians who need help with flood damage cleanup can contact the Kentucky Floods Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954. Hotline operators can connect you with local volunteers who can help with services such as clearing trees, removing drywall, flooring and appliances, tarping of roofs and mold mitigation.