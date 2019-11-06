FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he asked for a recanvass of Tuesday's election results in order to make sure there is "integrity in the process."
The election results currently show the Republican incumbent training Democratic challenger Andy Beshear by a little more than 5,000 votes. Bevin's campaign asked for the recanvass Wednesday.
At an afternoon news conference, Bevin said his campaign is also in the process of getting affidavits about things that happened or didn't happen during the election. However, he said they won't be followed through on until after the recanvass of the votes.
Beshear has claimed victory and has begun the transition process of becoming governor, but Bevin has refused to concede. The Associated Press has not declared a winner.