NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has promised to boost education funding, invest in infrastructure projects and funnel more money to the state’s law enforcement agencies.
The Republican announced his plans Monday during his fourth annual address to lawmakers. Lee is currently running for reelection to secure a second term as governor. During his speech Lee focused heavily on Tennessee’s exceptionalism while ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to plague most of the state.
According to the budget, an additional $125 million would be dedicated to boosting teacher salaries. However, just how much the amount will actually benefit their pay is unknown.