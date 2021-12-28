GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Emergency Management Office and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center hosted a briefing Tuesday evening to update the community on the progress of tornado response efforts.
The roughly 90-minute briefing began at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Officials provided updates on the response to the deadly EF-4 tornado that caused widespread destruction in Mayfield and Graves County the night of Dec. 10. Officials with local government, federal agencies and many other groups provided information during the meeting. Here are a few of the highlights, including many of the phone numbers provided during the meeting people can call to get various forms of assistance. Watch the full recording of the briefing in the video above to hear all the information that was shared.
Temporary housing plans in the works
During the meeting, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan and Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry said the city and county governments are looking into more ways to provide temporary housing for people. The mayor said she's been asked about whether people will be able who lost their homes will be able to construct tiny homes. She said while that normally wouldn't be allowed, she and the city council plan to meet to remedy that.
Perry said the county is working to figure out a way to utilize a property of about 17 acres the county owns where tiny homes or similar structures could be placed. He said the property is near the city, and getting utilities there would not be an issue. The logistics are still being worked out.
Regarding plans to rebuild the county courthouse, court square
Perry said he hopes the county can build a new courthouse that models the one that was destroyed in the storm, and the Graves County Fiscal Court will meet on the issue. "We have a wonderful fiscal court here, so I want to make note that they I feel like are just like myself that we want to see the courthouse put back. Loved that clock tower."
He said the city and county are working on eventually putting together a panel or committee on long-term recovery. Perry said he and O'Nan have been talking with people from other communities that have gone through similar disasters, seeking guidance.
O'Nan said people in Mayfield and Graves County should think about efforts to rebuild downtown Mayfield as an opportunity in a way, even as they grieve what they've lost and remember their town's history.
We are wanting to make it better than ever before. When all the debris is clear, when all the buildings are cleared, we're going to look out and see just a vast expanse. And it's going to look pretty desolate to me, but I don't see that now as horrible as I did in the first week. We have a chance to reinvent ourselves. We have a chance to do this so much better," O'Nan said. She said there is a sense of urgency, but "We want to get it right."
Mayfield curfew update
Asked about the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew in place in Mayfield, Police Chief Nathan Kent said the spirit of that curfew is first and foremost for safety, to protect people from encountering sharp debris and other hazards when visibility is low and reduce traffic in those areas and deter looting. He said a date when the curfew will be lifted has not yet been set. He said when enforcing the curfew, officers are taking common sense into consideration. "We want to promote commerce. There's no restriction, if your business is outside of the affected damage path, you can open to your normal business hours."
"If you have to leave at that hour — I talked to a young lady earlier today who reports to work at midnight — again, common sense with your law enforcement officers. They may stop you if they see you, but we have not ticketed the first person for a curfew violation. We've made arrests when we have found people that were looting — re-victimizing our victims — and we will continue to do that but your local law enforcement will work with you if you have a legitimate purpose to move about the city. We just ask that no one be in the damage corridor either in the city limits or out in the county after dark because it's not safe to be there," Kent said.
Phone numbers and other contact information
People living in Mayfield and Graves County can request assistance by calling the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-727-5114. The emergency management office says folks should use the hotline if they don't have food, water, tarps, generators, fuel for generators, blankets or other essential items. People who need financial assistance can also call that number.
The number is for people whose homes were destroyed, but it is not only for those people. Other needs can also be met, and Perry encouraged people to call the number.
“You may not be missing one shingle off your home, maybe not one shingle, but please, if you live in Graves County there is funds available for you, so call this number and you will get help," Perry said.
The hotline is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours, people can leave voicemails, which are monitored. The hotline is not for emergencies. Anyone in an emergency situation should call 911.
During the briefing, a representative with the American Red Cross reminded Mayfield and Graves County residents that anyone who needs a place to stay can call the Red Cross at 512-987-8103 to request assistance finding shelter. All assistance provided by the Red Cross is free.
Regarding assistance from FEMA, storm survivors can apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has multiple locations in Kentucky where people affected by the storms can sign up for assistance, including two locations in Graves County.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Graves County's Disaster Recovery Center is at the Graves County Public Library at 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066. FEMA Mobile Registration Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Graves County's Mobile Registration Center is at the Farmers Home Furniture Building at 1102 Paris Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066. The deadline to apply for individual assistance is Feb. 11.
To apply for Small Business Administration loans, click here, and apply under SBA declaration No. 17286. Businesses and individuals can also get information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Regarding food assistance, a reminder: the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds is the point of distribution site for the county and Mayfield. Officials say that will continue to be in operation for the foreseeable future. People who need transportation assistance getting to the distribution center can call the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline, which again is 270-727-5114.
A representative from the Kentucky Attorney General's Office attended the briefing as well. He said people reporting that their rent has suddenly increased after the tornado can report that as price gouging. Those reports can be made online at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging. Scams, such as unscrupulous contractors posing as volunteers only to later demand payment, can be reported online at ag.ky.gov/scams. Scams can also be reported over the phone by calling the attorney general’s Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline at 502-696-5485. Folks can also call the AG's Consumer Protection hotline at 1-888-432-9257. The representative also said people who require assistance with personal legal matters can call the Paducah office of Kentucky Legal Aid at 270-442-5518.
People who still have questions about recovery efforts and tornado assistance can post comments or messages on the Graves County Emergency Management Office's Facebook page.
Regarding local taxes: Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County residents can all 270-247-4501 regarding any tax questions. In the city of Mayfield, O'Nan said the city has extended the deadline to pay property taxes to Jan. 31. City residents can pay those taxes at 1108 Suite B Cuba Road in Mayfield.