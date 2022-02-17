Thursday night on Local 6, watch the conclusion of figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the search for an elusive individual medal on the speed skating track.

Here’s what’s coming up Thursday night in prime time.

Under a cloud of controversy and uncertainty, watch the conclusion to the women's figure skating competition, with Russian Kamila Valieva the leader heading into the free skate.

And speed skater Brittany Bowe of Ocala, Florida, looks for her first individual Olympic medal in the thousand-meters.

Plus, San Francisco-born Eileen Gu is competing for China in search of her third medal of the Games in the free ski halfpipe, live.

Watch the video above for a preview of all the Winter Olympics action coming up from Beijing on NBC.

Here’s how tonight’s schedule breaks down (All times Central):

Start

End

Sport

Description

Notes

7 p.m.

7:20 p.m.

Speed Skating

W 1,000m

 

7:25 p.m.

7:50 p.m.

Figure Skating

W Free Skate

 

7:55 p.m.

8:50 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing

W Freeski Halfpipe Final

LIVE

9 p.m.

10:20 p.m.

Figure Skating

W Free Skate

 