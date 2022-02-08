Tuesday night promises plenty of stars in action live at the Winter Olympics. Mikaela Shiffrin competes in her second event of the games as the three-time Olympic medalist looks to bounce back in the slalom.
Plus, a couple more Olympic champions will start their title defense in snowboarding's halfpipe: Chloe Kim — once again the favorite in the women's event — and the soon-to-be-retired Shaun White, a name synonymous with the sport who hopes to pull off one last bit of Olympic magic.
Here's Tuesday's prime time Olympics schedule from NBC (all times Central):
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7 p.m.
7:25 p.m.
Speed Skating
M 1500m
7:30 p.m.
8:10 p.m.
Snowboarding
W Halfpipe Qualifying
LIVE
8:15 p.m.
8:45 p.m.
Alpine Skiing
W Slalom Run 1
LIVE
9 p.m.
10 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing
M Big Air Final
LIVE
