WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection will hear testimony Tuesday from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide in Donald Trump’s White House. She’s considered a vital witness in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that she would appear, speaking on condition of anonymity because the witness hasn’t been announced. Hutchinson, a special assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has already provided a trove of information to the committee behind closed doors. In brief excerpts of testimony revealed in court filings, Hutchinson told the committee she was in the room for White House meetings where challenges to the election were discussed.
WATCH: Jan. 6 committee holds last minute hearing with key witness from White House
