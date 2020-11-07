President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to speak in Wilmington, Delaware at 7 p.m. CT. Saturday, after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
You can watch Biden's and Harris' remarks right here, or tune in to Local 6 at 7 for an NBC Special Report anchored by Lester Holt (A note for football fans: Coverage of the Notre Dame versus Clemson game will continue on USA Network during the speeches.)
(NBC News) — After several anxious days and anticipatory nights, Joe Biden has been declared winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
The new president-elect's birth state of Pennsylvania pushed him past the required 270 electoral votes. Nevada was later projected in his favor as well.
Across the nation, jubilant Biden supporters broke into celebration at the news.
In a statement, Biden said he is honored and humbled and that it's time to "put anger and harsh rhetoric behind us...and come together as a nation."
His running mate, now Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, will be the the first woman and person of color elected vice president.
President Donald Trump, golfing when the election was called, released a statement of his own reading in part "the election is far from over."
"Obviously he's not going to concede," Rudy Guiliani, the president's personal attorney, later said at a press conference. The Trump campaign is vowing to press forward with a legal fight, alleging voter fraud. So far they've provided no evidence.
