(NBC News) — Watch live coverage as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris make their first public appearance together as running mates for the 2020 presidential election to deliver remarks from Delaware.
Biden announced Harris as his running mate Tuesday afternoon, speaking with her via Zoom. After their conversation, Biden tweeted that Harris is "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants." The two will deliver remarks together in Delaware Wednesday. The event is expected to begin around 3:30 p.m. Central Time.
Fellow Democrats say Harris' record and her experience in Democratic primary debates will boost a Biden campaign that's already consistently leading in polls.
"I think this nation is ready to vote for Biden and Harris," former National Security Advisor Susan Rice says. "I have every confidence that she will be tremendous on the trails. We have to bust through these barriers."
Rice was also considered a strong contender for the vice presidential slot.
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, criticized the choice.
"She is a big tax raiser. She is a big slasher of funds for our military," Trump said shortly after the announcement was made, adding "Plus she was very, very nasty."