LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge in Kentucky temporarily blocked the state’s near-total ban on abortions Thursday, clearing the way for the procedure to resume, after hundreds of patients had been turned away from scheduled appointments since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.
The ACLU of Kentucky, along with Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky; will have a news briefing Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to talk about the restraining order. You can watch that right here on or on WPSD Local 6's Facebook page (click here).
The ruling pauses Kentucky’s so-called trigger law, which was designed to take effect after the nation’s highest court ruled to end federal constitutional protections for abortions. The case reflects battles being waged in courts across the country after the Supreme Court left it up to the states to decide whether abortion is legal within their borders — forcing abortion rights groups to turn to state constitutions for protection.
In Kentucky, Thursday’s ruling allowed abortions to resume after they ended abruptly last week. Heather Gatnarek, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, said nearly 200 women with scheduled appointments have been turned away from EMW Women’s Surgical Center, one of the two Louisville abortion clinics, in recent days.
The ACLU and Planned Parenthood released a joint statement saying they were glad the “cruel abortion bans” were blocked, adding that since last week’s ruling, “numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care. Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican running for governor, said Thursday’s ruling had no basis in the state constitution and he intends to challenge it.
“We will do everything possible to continue defending this law and to ensure that unborn life is protected in the Commonwealth,” he said in a statement.
You can read Attorney General Daniel Cameron's full statement below.
The ruling comes in a lawsuit filed this week on behalf of abortion clinics, which said women were being “forced to remain pregnant against their will” in violation of the state’s constitution. They had asked the judge to temporarily block the trigger law along with another Kentucky law that attempted to prevent abortions at six weeks of pregnancy.
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry also agreed to temporarily block the six-week ban. That measure was previously halted by a federal court.
Kentucky’s trigger measure contains a narrow exception allowing a physician to perform a procedure necessary to prevent the death or permanent injury of a pregnant woman. It does not permit abortions in cases of rape or incest.
Attorney General Cameron Thursday filed Writ of Mandamus and Prohibition to the Kentucky Court of Appeals to reinstate the commonwealth's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law.
“Every day that goes by that the Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law are prevented from taking effect, more unborn lives will be lost,” said Attorney General Cameron. “These laws represent Kentucky’s values and its support for life. We’re moving quickly to defend this important law and to have it restored.”
Within his request, Cameron also wrote, "“Once an abortion has been performed, the life of that unborn child is over. No court order can bring that child back to life. To be sure, there are instances in which timing matters for an expectant mother who requires an abortion because her life is in danger. And the General Assembly has protected that expectant mother in such circumstances.”
You can view the Attorney General’s filings by clicking here and here.
The request to continue abortion services in Kentucky — through intervention by state courts — could turn into a stopgap effort. Kentuckians will vote in November on a ballot initiative that, if ratified, would establish that no state constitutional right to abortion exists. Both sides of the abortion debate are busy organizing ahead of the election.