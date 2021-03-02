CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear flew around Calloway County in a helicopter with Kentucky National Guard early Tuesday morning assessing the flood damage from heavy rains over the weekend.
This after the governor declared a state of emergency for the commonwealth and Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes issued local state of emergency for the county.
"One lesson I've learned this year, is no matter how much you might want to, you can never press the pause button because whatever happens the next day, is coming," Gov. Beshear said while in Calloway County. "You gotta be ready for it, you gotta be prepared for it, and you gotta be there for your people."
You can watch Gov. Beshear and other local leader's entire remarks on Local 6's Facebook fan page: WPSD-TV.
This story has been updated with additional information.