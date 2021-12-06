Watch a live public hearing for essential worker bonus pay being held by the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus. Lawmakers are looking into the best ways to reward and support frontline workers who have worked through the pandemic.
WATCH: Kentucky House Democratic Caucus hosts public hearing on essential worker bonus pay
