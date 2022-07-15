The Richmond Register reports a Berea, KY man was arrested after leading police on a tractor chase.
35-year-old Jared Wehrle was arrested Wednesday afternoon after, according to the Richmond Register, he led police on a chase across popular walking trails and through backyards, finally getting stuck at a country club golf course.
The Register reports an off-duty officer spotted Wehrle filling up his tractor at a local gas station. They say the officer asked Wehrle to hop down to talk to him, but he refused and fled the scene, nearly running over an officer in the process.
Wehrle had an active warrant for his arrest at the time of the incident, for violating an emergency protective order and sending sexually explicit photos without consent, the Register reported.
They said Wehrle nearly ran over two bicyclists as he fled. He drove over walking trails and through backyards of homes and apartments before finally coming to an unintended stop in a ditch at a golf course.
The Richmond Register reported Wehrle was charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disregarding a stop sign, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, and was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.