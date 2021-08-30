WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war and closing a sad two-decade chapter in military history.
It's likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of 13 service members, some barely older than the war. More than 2,400 Americans lost their lives in the long war.
The last U.S. Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul airport Monday marked the end of a frantic effort to get out Americans, Afghans and others desperate to escape the Taliban's return to power 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion.
The Pentagon says some Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were unable to make it to the Kabul airport to board U.S. evacuation flights before the complete evacuation of U.S. forces.
Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters that the U.S. believes it was able to evacuate the "vast majority" of Americans in the country who wanted to leave, but that it was aware of some who were couldn't depart.
McKenzie said that in the final American flights out of Afghanistan, "We were not able to bring any Americans out." The last American civilians were evacuated about 12 hours before U.S. forces left. He said the effort to bring out Americans will now fall on diplomatic channels.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden pledged that the U.S. would remain in Afghanistan until it was able to get all of its citizens out of the country. "If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay until we get them all out," he told ABC News.