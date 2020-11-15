(NBC News) — All eyes are on Kennedy Space Center ahead of a historic launch that could dramatically change American space travel and exploration.
NASA and SpaceX teams say Falcon-9 is a go for launch on Sunday, after scrubbing a planned Saturday launch due to high winds.
In a place very familiar with making history, this mission is no exception. It's the first time four astronauts will be in the capsule during a NASA mission, the first manned space flight certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and the first operational mission as a part of NASA's commercial crew program. In essence, it's a "charter flight" to the International Space Station on a rocket and in a capsule built by a private company.
"The ultimate goal is to have more resources to do things for which there is not yet a commercial marketplace, like go to the moon and on to Mars," says NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
It also opens the door for civilians to perhaps soon travel into low earth orbit.
"Once space tourism turns the corner, we think we'll see likely topping 100 operations a year," says FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson.
