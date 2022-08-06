FANCY FARM, KY — Major politics is once again coming to small town west Kentucky.
People from all over the state are flocking to Graves County for the 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic.
The event is known for its barbecue and fiery political speeches, the latter of which are set to begin at 2 p.m.
Some of the speakers expected include Democratic Senate nominee Charles Booker. GOP Sen. Rand Paul had said he would be there unless the Senate is in session. The Senate is in session Saturday, preparing to vote on a health care and climate bill, so Paul is not attending.
GOP Rep. James Comer and Democratic challenger Jimmy Ausbrooks are also sent to attend. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will speak as well.
Local 6 will provide livestreaming coverage of the political speaking right here and on our Facebook fan page.
Here's the full event schedule for the picnic: